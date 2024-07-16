Maine’s Jeremiah Jenkins Selected in 14th Round by San Francisco Giants

Congratulations to Maine's Jeremiah Jenkins who was selected on Tuesday, July 16th in the 14th round by the San Francisco Giants.

Jenkins was the 418th pick overall

In the 2024 season, the starting first baseman batted .341 and had 22 homers.

In his 3-year career with the Black Bears he batted .332 playing in 148 games. He had 50 career homers and drove in 153 runs.

He had a .988 fielding percentage committing just 10 errors over 3 years.

Last year the San Francisco Giants selected Black Bear Quinn McDaniel in the 5th round.