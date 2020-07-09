Checking Out The Prop Bets Against Bryan Stackpole

Here is your chance to gain some ground against Stack, take a listen to his information and selections and then head to our Facebook or Twitter page and make your prop bet picks.

Heading in to the week the standings look like this

Bryan - 39-18-6

TML Listeners - 32-35-6

Last Week Bryan went 3-1-1, while the listeners were 1-3-1.

Here are the topics for this week :

Prop Bets == 7/9/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The number of goals scored in the 6 MLS games scheduled for Fri/Sat/Sun or runs scored Fri/Sat/Sun in 3 games for Yakult Swallows in NPB against Yomiyuri?

MLS Goals – Bryan’s Pick

Yakult Runs –

2 – Which UFC 251 fight will last longer? Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas or Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant?

Andrade/Namajunas – Bryan’s Pick

Ribas/VanZant –

3 – Which will be higher? Goals scored Sunday in the NWSL Challenge Cup’s 2 games or the final round score (under par) for the winner of the Workday Charity Open on the PGA Tour? (4th round score of the winner only)

NWSL Goals –

PGA Winner 4th Round – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which will be higher? Kurt Busch’s finishing position at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Kentucky Sunday or length of the Usman/Masvidal fight in the UFC to the closest minute?

Kurt Busch Finish –

Usman/Masvidal Length – Bryan’s Pick

