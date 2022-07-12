Chris Sale Is Back…But Will He Be Good? [Poll]

For the first time in a while, it's a Sale Day in Red Sox Nation.

Chris Sale is set to make his season debut tonight vs. the Rays at The Trop. Coming off four rehab appearances, (two in A-ball, one in Portland and one TV smashing appearance in Worcester) Sale had a combined 2.35 era in his stops along the minor league ladder, while allowing 11 hits, three earned runs, six walks and struck out 19 in 11.1 innings pitched.

It's been a while since Red Sox fans have seen Chris Sale with any sort of consistency at the Major League level. Sale made nine starts last year (going 5-1 with a 3.16 era) after missing the 2020 abbreviated season following Tommy John surgery. You really have to go back to pre-August 2018 for the last time vintage Chris Sale featured regularly for Boston. Remember, arm fatigue led to Sale transitioning to the bullpen by the time the '18 World Series rolled around.

Then in '19, he struggled to a 6-11 record with a 4.40 era in 25 starts before having his season cut short and ultimately undergoing the knife.

Hopefully tonight will be the beginning of a second career of sorts with the Red Sox, as the lanky lefty still has three years and $75mil left on his contract beyond this season.

What kind of impact do you expect Sale to have on the Sox over the second half of this year?