Class A-C Volleyball Heal Points

Tuesday, October 18th is the last countable day for Volleyball games in the State of Maine, with prelim games starting on Thursday, October 20th and Quarterfinals on Saturday, October 22nd.

Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, October 17th

CLASS A

MPA MPA loading...

In Class A the Top 13 teams make the playoffs, with the Top 3 teams receiving a bye. In the prelims it's 4-13, 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9.

CLASS B

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

The Top 10 teams in Class B make the playoffs with the Top 6 receiving a bye for the prelims. In the prelims 7-10 and 8 plays 9

Class C

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

The Top 8 teams play in the Quarterfinals. There are no prelim games.

We will post the finalized Heal Point Standings on Wednesday.