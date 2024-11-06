Class A, Class D and 8-Person Regional Soccer Champions Crowned
The Class A, Class D and 8-Person Regional Soccer Championships were held on Tuesday, November 5th.
Congratulations to all and best of luck in the State Championships on Saturday, November 9th.
Class A
Boy's North
- #1 Camden Hills defeated #2 Lewiston 2-1 with Camden Hills winning 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Boy's South
- #3 Scarborough defeated #4 Portland 1-0 in Double Overtime
Girl's North
- #1 Bangor defeated #2 Camden Hills 3-2
Girl's South
- #2 Scarborough defeated #1 Windham 2-1
Class D
Boy's North
- #3 Fort Fairfield defeated #4 Easton 2-1
Boy's South
- #1 Richmond defeated #4 Monmouth Academy 1-0 with Richmond winning 4-1 on penalty kicks
Girl's North
- #3 Penobscot Valley defeated #1 Ashland 3-0
Girl's South
- #1 Buckfield defeated #3 Monmouth Academy 4-0
8-Person
Boy's North
- #2 Piscataquis defeated #1 Calais 6-0
Boy's South
- #2 Greenville defeated #1 Carrabec 2-1 with Greenville winning 6-5 on penalty kicks
Girl's North
- #3 Dexter defeated #4 GSA 2-1
Girl's South
- #2 Madison defeated #1 Temple Academy 4-1
The State Finals are now
Boys
- Class A - #1 Camden Hills vs. #3 Scarborough
- Class D - #3 Fort Fairfield vs. #1 Richmond
- 8-Person - #2 Piscataquis vs. #2 Greenville
Girls
- Class A - #1 Bangor vs. #2 Scarborough
- Class D - #3 Penobscot Valley vs. #1 Buckfield
- 8-Person - #2 Dexter vs. #2 Madison
