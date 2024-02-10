Class C Maine State Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

The Class C Maine State Cheering Championships were held on Saturday afternoon, February 10th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here are the results! Congratulations to all the teams!

Lisbon/St. Dom's - 82.2 Sumner - 78.6 Dexter - 72.65 Central - 66.5 Orono - 66.2 Bucksport - 62.7 Houlton - 62.7 Penquis Valley 55.2 Calais - 52.4 Mountain Valley - 52.1 Bangor Christian - 50.4 Mattanawcook Academy - 48.2 Sacopee Valley- 41.6 Foxcroft Academy - 41.0 Central Aroostook-38.4 Woodland - 37.5