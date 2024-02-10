Class C Maine State Cheering Championships [RESULTS]
The Class C Maine State Cheering Championships were held on Saturday afternoon, February 10th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Here are the results! Congratulations to all the teams!
- Lisbon/St. Dom's - 82.2
- Sumner - 78.6
- Dexter - 72.65
- Central - 66.5
- Orono - 66.2
- Bucksport - 62.7
- Houlton - 62.7
- Penquis Valley 55.2
- Calais - 52.4
- Mountain Valley - 52.1
- Bangor Christian - 50.4
- Mattanawcook Academy - 48.2
- Sacopee Valley- 41.6
- Foxcroft Academy - 41.0
- Central Aroostook-38.4
- Woodland - 37.5
Get our free mobile app