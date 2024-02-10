Class C Maine State Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Class C Maine State Cheering Championships were held on Saturday afternoon, February 10th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here are the results! Congratulations to all the teams!

  1. Lisbon/St. Dom's - 82.2
  2. Sumner - 78.6
  3. Dexter - 72.65
  4. Central - 66.5
  5. Orono - 66.2
  6. Bucksport - 62.7
  7. Houlton - 62.7
  8. Penquis Valley 55.2
  9. Calais - 52.4
  10. Mountain Valley - 52.1
  11. Bangor Christian - 50.4
  12. Mattanawcook Academy - 48.2
  13. Sacopee Valley- 41.6
  14. Foxcroft Academy - 41.0
  15. Central Aroostook-38.4
  16. Woodland - 37.5
Comments
