Class C North 11 Man 2022-23 Football Schedule

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 8 Friday October 21st or Saturday October 22nd.

Here is the Class C North 11-Man Football Schedule

Belfast

Belfast Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Hermon Exhibition August 26/27 Hampden Academy Week 1 September 2/3 Medomak Week 2 September 9/10 at Gardiner Week 3 September 16/17 at Winslow Week 4 September 23/24 Poland Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Nokomis Week 6 October 7/8 at MCI Week 7 October 14/15 Old Town Week 8 October 21/22 at Oceanside

Hampden Academy

Hampden Academy Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Brewer Exhibition August 26/27 at Belfasat Week 1 September 2/3 Madison Week 2 September 9/10 at Nokomis Week 3 September 16/17 at MCI Week 4 September 23/24 Oceanside Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Hermon Week 6 October 7/8 at Foxcroft Academy Week 7 October 14/15 John Bapst Week 8 October 21/22 Old Town

Hermon

Hermon Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Belfast Exhibition August 26/27 at Old Town Week 1 September 2/3 at MCI Week 2 September 9/10 Winthrop Week 3 September 16/17 at Oceanside Week 4 September 23/24 at Cheverus Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Hampden Academy Week 6 October 7/8 Oak Hill Week 7 October 14/15 Winslow Week 8 October 21/22 at Medomak

MCI

MCI Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Winthrop Exhibition August 26/27 John Bapst Week 1 September 2/3 Hermon Week 2 September 9/10 at Oceanside Week 3 September 16/17 Hampden Academy Week 4 September 23/24 at Oak Hill Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Old Town Week 6 October 7/8 Belfast Week 7 October 14/15 Foxcroft Academy Week 8 October 21/22 at Winslow

Medomak Valley

Medomak Valley Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Madison Exhibition August 26/27 Gorham Week 1 September 2/3 at Belfast Week 2 September 9/10 Winslow Week 3 September 16/17 Nokomis Week 4 September 23/24 at Freeport Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Lisbon Week 6 October 7/8 at Poland Week 7 October 14/15 Oceanside Week 8 October 21/22 Hermon

Nokomis

Nokomis Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Bangor Exhibition August 26/27 Madison Week 1 September 2/3 Oceanside Week 2 September 9/10 Hampden Academy Week 3 September 16/17 at Medomak Week 4 September 23/24 at Old Town Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Belfast Week 6 October 7/8 Westbrook Week 7 October 14/15 at Madison Week 8 October 21/22 John Bapst

Oceanside

Oceanside Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at John Bapst Exhibition August 26/27 Oak Hill Week 1 September 2/3 at Nokomis Week 2 September 9/10 MCI Week 3 September 16/17 Hermon Week 4 September 23/24 at Hampden Academy Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at York Week 6 October 7/8 Gardiner Week 7 October 14/15 at Medomak Week 8 October 21/22 Belfast

Old Town

Old Town Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Foxcroft Academy Exhibition August 26/27 Hermon Week 1 September 2/3 at Winslow Week 2 September 9/10 John Bapst Week 3 September 16/17 at Foxcroft Academy Week 4 September 23/24 Nokomis Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 MCI Week 6 October 7/8 Madison Week 7 October 14/15 at Belfast Week 8 October 21/22 at Hampden Academy

Winslow