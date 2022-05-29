Class C North 11 Man 2022-23 Football Schedule
The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.
While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon
Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 8 Friday October 21st or Saturday October 22nd.
Here is the Class C North 11-Man Football Schedule
Belfast
|Belfast
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Hermon
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Hampden Academy
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Medomak
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Gardiner
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Winslow
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Poland
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Nokomis
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at MCI
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Old Town
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Oceanside
Hampden Academy
|Hampden Academy
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Brewer
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Belfasat
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Madison
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Nokomis
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at MCI
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Oceanside
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Hermon
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Foxcroft Academy
|Week 7 October 14/15
|John Bapst
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Old Town
Hermon
|Hermon
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Belfast
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Old Town
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at MCI
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Winthrop
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Oceanside
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Cheverus
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Hampden Academy
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Oak Hill
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Winslow
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Medomak
MCI
|MCI
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Winthrop
|Exhibition August 26/27
|John Bapst
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Hermon
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Oceanside
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Hampden Academy
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Oak Hill
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Old Town
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Belfast
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Foxcroft Academy
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Winslow
Medomak Valley
|Medomak Valley
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Madison
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Gorham
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Belfast
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Winslow
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Nokomis
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Freeport
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Lisbon
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Poland
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Oceanside
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Hermon
Nokomis
|Nokomis
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Bangor
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Madison
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Oceanside
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Hampden Academy
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Medomak
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Old Town
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Belfast
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Westbrook
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Madison
|Week 8 October 21/22
|John Bapst
Oceanside
|Oceanside
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at John Bapst
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Oak Hill
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Nokomis
|Week 2 September 9/10
|MCI
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Hermon
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Hampden Academy
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at York
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Gardiner
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Medomak
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Belfast
Old Town
|Old Town
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Foxcroft Academy
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Hermon
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Winslow
|Week 2 September 9/10
|John Bapst
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Foxcroft Academy
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Nokomis
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|MCI
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Madison
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Belfast
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Hampden Academy
Winslow
|Winslow
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Lisbon
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Lawrence
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Old Town
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Medomak
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Belfast
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Mount Blue
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Winthrop
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Cheverus
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Hermon
|Week 8 October 21/22
|MCI