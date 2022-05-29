Class C North 11 Man 2022-23 Football Schedule

Lewis Wright

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 8 Friday October 21st or Saturday October 22nd.

Here is the Class C North 11-Man Football Schedule

Belfast

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Hermon
Exhibition August 26/27Hampden Academy
Week 1 September 2/3Medomak
Week 2 September 9/10at Gardiner
Week 3 September 16/17at Winslow
Week 4 September 23/24Poland
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Nokomis
Week 6 October 7/8at MCI
Week 7 October 14/15Old Town
Week 8 October 21/22at Oceanside

Hampden Academy

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Brewer
Exhibition August 26/27at Belfasat
Week 1 September 2/3Madison
Week 2 September 9/10at Nokomis
Week 3 September 16/17at MCI
Week 4 September 23/24Oceanside
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Hermon
Week 6 October 7/8at Foxcroft Academy
Week 7 October 14/15John Bapst
Week 8 October 21/22Old Town

Hermon

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Belfast
Exhibition August 26/27at Old Town
Week 1 September 2/3at MCI
Week 2 September 9/10Winthrop
Week 3 September 16/17at Oceanside
Week 4 September 23/24at Cheverus
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Hampden Academy
Week 6 October 7/8Oak Hill
Week 7 October 14/15Winslow
Week 8 October 21/22at Medomak

MCI

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Winthrop
Exhibition August 26/27John Bapst
Week 1 September 2/3Hermon
Week 2 September 9/10at Oceanside
Week 3 September 16/17Hampden Academy
Week 4 September 23/24at Oak Hill
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Old Town
Week 6 October 7/8Belfast
Week 7 October 14/15Foxcroft Academy
Week 8 October 21/22at Winslow

Medomak Valley

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Madison
Exhibition August 26/27Gorham
Week 1 September 2/3at Belfast
Week 2 September 9/10Winslow
Week 3 September 16/17Nokomis
Week 4 September 23/24at Freeport
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Lisbon
Week 6 October 7/8at Poland
Week 7 October 14/15Oceanside
Week 8 October 21/22Hermon

Nokomis

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Bangor
Exhibition August 26/27Madison
Week 1 September 2/3Oceanside
Week 2 September 9/10Hampden Academy
Week 3 September 16/17at Medomak
Week 4 September 23/24at Old Town
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Belfast
Week 6 October 7/8Westbrook
Week 7 October 14/15at Madison
Week 8 October 21/22John Bapst

Oceanside

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at John Bapst
Exhibition August 26/27Oak Hill
Week 1 September 2/3at Nokomis
Week 2 September 9/10MCI
Week 3 September 16/17Hermon
Week 4 September 23/24at Hampden Academy
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at York
Week 6 October 7/8Gardiner
Week 7 October 14/15at Medomak
Week 8 October 21/22Belfast

Old Town

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Foxcroft Academy
Exhibition August 26/27Hermon
Week 1 September 2/3at Winslow
Week 2 September 9/10John Bapst
Week 3 September 16/17at Foxcroft Academy
Week 4 September 23/24Nokomis
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1MCI
Week 6 October 7/8Madison
Week 7 October 14/15at Belfast
Week 8 October 21/22at Hampden Academy

Winslow

Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Lisbon
Exhibition August 26/27at Lawrence
Week 1 September 2/3Old Town
Week 2 September 9/10at Medomak
Week 3 September 16/17Belfast
Week 4 September 23/24at Mount Blue
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Winthrop
Week 6 October 7/8Cheverus
Week 7 October 14/15at Hermon
Week 8 October 21/22MCI
