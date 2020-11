Cross Country State Qualifiers Determined Saturday

The KVAC and PVC Cross Country Meets were held on Saturday, October 31st with the top teams heading to the State Meet. Here are the teams that qualified.

KVAC Class A Girls

Bangor Mt. Ararat Brunswick Camden Hills

KVAC Class A Boys

Bangor Mt. Ararat Brunswick Hampden

PVC Class B Boys

MDI Caribou Hermon

PVC Class B Girls

MDI Caribou Old Town

PVC Class C Girls

GSA Orono Schenck

PVC Class C Boys

GSA Orono Bucksport

KVAC Class B Girls

Waterville Morse Leavitt

KVAC Class B Boys