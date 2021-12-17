Ticket Listeners Deck The Halls With Sports-Themed Ornaments

Courtesy: Wayne Harvey

As my family decorated the Christmas tree this year, I noticed we have a number of sports-related decorations. Most are golf-themed, but there are other sports represented on the Harvey family tree.

That got me thinking it can't be just me who has decorations. There are a lot of them in stores. I'm not the only one who buys them (or has them purchased for me). So I floated the topic out on my Facebook page to see if anyone else decks the halls with Hall of Fame decorations.

And the answer was a resounding yes. Here's a look at some of the ones sent in to me. Enjoy!

Some people go with a full theme that covers their entire tree like this one from David Palmer :

Courtesy : David Palmer

Tammy Johnson's tree is very Patriots heavy :

Courtesy : Tammy Johnson

Loretta Cummings-Rines tree goes to the NFC East and a tribute to the Dallas Cowboys :

Courtesy : Loreta Cummings Rines

Angel Munson Nickerson leans more baseball and the Boston Red Sox on her tree :

Courtesy : Angel Munson Nickerson

Others use decorations to represent their favorite team, like Jaime Gross and the Boston Bruins :

Courtesy Jamie Gross

Christmas is Red and Green, but Kelly Kaufman Phillips wants her Christmas to "Go Blue!" in support of Maine Hockey :

Courtesy : Kelly Kaufman Phillips

It would be surprising to not see a Patriots ornament, and Charles York makes sure New England is on his tree :

Courtesy : Charles York

And it's not just one ornament on the tree of Charles York that shows his Patriots fandom:

Courtesy : Charles York

James Holmes II is also representing the Patriots, and you'll see some other Boston sports teams on his tree, like the Bruins too.

Courtesy: James Holmes II

Charles York is not just a Patriots fan, he's got a beefed-up Santa on a bike to support the Sox too:

Courtesy : Charles York

The Celtics are represented on the tree of Toddy Christopher with some Larry Legend in shooting action:

Courtesy : Toddy Christopher

Back to Kelly Kaufman Phillips' tree and an affinity for hockey:

Courtesy : Kelly Kaufman Phillips

We had football with the Patriots ornaments, but Jodi Hanson is showing some futbol love as part of her decorations :

Denise Gault has a variety of ornaments from golf :

Denise also shows off the Christmas love to skiing too :

Courtesy : Denise Gault

It's not the same skiing cat, but Denise Gault is representing the Kentucky Wildcats on her tree too :

And she mixes her SEC support by Volunteering a photo of her Tennessee sled :

Courtesy: Denise Gault

And my tree? It has a golfing and a boxing Santa on it as we get ready for the 25th.

20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots as Much as You

20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You

Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.
Categories: Articles, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Sports, College Sports, Golf, Maine Hockey, Maine Sports, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, NCAA Basketball, New England Patriots, Original Features, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top