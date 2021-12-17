As my family decorated the Christmas tree this year, I noticed we have a number of sports-related decorations. Most are golf-themed, but there are other sports represented on the Harvey family tree.

That got me thinking it can't be just me who has decorations. There are a lot of them in stores. I'm not the only one who buys them (or has them purchased for me). So I floated the topic out on my Facebook page to see if anyone else decks the halls with Hall of Fame decorations.

And the answer was a resounding yes. Here's a look at some of the ones sent in to me. Enjoy!

Some people go with a full theme that covers their entire tree like this one from David Palmer :

Courtesy : David Palmer

Tammy Johnson's tree is very Patriots heavy :

Courtesy : Tammy Johnson

Loretta Cummings-Rines tree goes to the NFC East and a tribute to the Dallas Cowboys :

Courtesy : Loreta Cummings Rines

Angel Munson Nickerson leans more baseball and the Boston Red Sox on her tree :

Courtesy : Angel Munson Nickerson

Others use decorations to represent their favorite team, like Jaime Gross and the Boston Bruins :

Courtesy Jamie Gross

Christmas is Red and Green, but Kelly Kaufman Phillips wants her Christmas to "Go Blue!" in support of Maine Hockey :

Courtesy : Kelly Kaufman Phillips

It would be surprising to not see a Patriots ornament, and Charles York makes sure New England is on his tree :

Courtesy : Charles York

And it's not just one ornament on the tree of Charles York that shows his Patriots fandom:

Courtesy : Charles York

James Holmes II is also representing the Patriots, and you'll see some other Boston sports teams on his tree, like the Bruins too.

Courtesy: James Holmes II

Charles York is not just a Patriots fan, he's got a beefed-up Santa on a bike to support the Sox too:

Courtesy : Charles York

The Celtics are represented on the tree of Toddy Christopher with some Larry Legend in shooting action:

Courtesy : Toddy Christopher

Back to Kelly Kaufman Phillips' tree and an affinity for hockey:

Courtesy : Kelly Kaufman Phillips

We had football with the Patriots ornaments, but Jodi Hanson is showing some futbol love as part of her decorations :

Denise Gault has a variety of ornaments from golf :

Denise also shows off the Christmas love to skiing too :

Courtesy : Denise Gault

It's not the same skiing cat, but Denise Gault is representing the Kentucky Wildcats on her tree too :

And she mixes her SEC support by Volunteering a photo of her Tennessee sled :

Courtesy: Denise Gault

And my tree? It has a golfing and a boxing Santa on it as we get ready for the 25th.

