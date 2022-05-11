Does a No-Hitter Mean As Much Now As It Used To? [Poll]

L.A. Angels pitcher Reid Detmers tossed the 316th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history and the second of the 2022 season as the rookie lefty blanked the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-0 win.

The first no-no of the year was back on April 29 when five New York Mets pitchers combined to keep the Seattle Mariners hitless. In fact, since the start of the 2018 MLB season, there have been 20 no-hitters across baseball, including nine last season alone.

If you want to look back even further, there have been 68 no-hitters this millennium. Compare that number to the 47 that were thrown in the previous 22 seasons before Y2K.

Part of it can be attributed to pitchers being nastier now than at any point in history. If you throw less than 95mph, chances are you're a fringe major leaguer. But with it being semi commonplace now, does a no-hitter still mean as much as it once did?

Which sports feat, once viewed as a milestone, is no longer as impressive in 2022 as it was in years past?