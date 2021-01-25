Drive Podcast – Full Show: Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Hour 1 -

(13:45) - Aaron and Mark were riding high after Tom Brady's 10th career Conference Championship which sets up a Super Bowl 55 showdown vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

(9:08) - The ever-bitter Brian Sullivan of WABI TV-5 is kinda, maybe, sort of getting won over by Brady's greatness.

(13:11) - University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph joins on the phone to talk about the school's 2-week pause in athletics, as well as the new approach to schedules in America East and Hockey East, plus the school's ongoing attempts to navigate seasons amid COVID-19.

(13:46) - Jim, Aaron and Mark discuss today's Drive Poll - Would you trade the Patriots' #15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for Matthew Stafford? If not, who could you envision coming to New England to play QB?

Hour 2 -

(7:14) - Breaking down Brady's toughest roads to the Super Bowl ahead of his 10th career trip.

(15:16) - Mike Reiss of ESPN joins the show and tries his best to put Brady's accomplishments into historical perspective.