Drive Podcast – Full Show: Tuesday, Jan. 26

Hour 1 -

(17:01) - The show began with a very heated debated between Jim, Ernie and Mark on just how good Tom Brady is compared to his contemporaries.

(12:44) - The guys discuss who is the "greatest winner," - Brady, Michael Jordan or Bill Russell, and if a win in Super Bowl 55 would move Patrick Mahomes into the top-5 QB's to ever play the game.

(9:32) - On MLB election day for the Hall of Fame, the guys discuss whether the polarizing figures a top this year's ballot - Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens - should be inducted into Cooperstown.

(9:37) - Reaction: Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of the year and has the Patriots nabbing their quarterback of the future with the 15th overall pick.

Hour 2 -

(6:59) - A little Celtics talk to kick off the 2nd hour of Tuesday's show with the C's winners of two-straight but their next game very much in doubt due to COVID-19 concerns.

(19:38) - Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe joined the show to discuss the flurry of Red Sox transactions in recent days, as well as explain his reasoning for casting a Hall of Fame vote for the six individuals he backed.

(4:08) - Tuesday Trivia featured a Super Bowl/Brady-related question and one dejected Buffalo Bills fan.

(4:33) - Remembering the legacy of Kobe Bryant on the 1-year anniversary of his passing.