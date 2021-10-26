Drive Poll – Awarding AL MVP & Cy Young

The 117th Fall Classic gets underway tonight in Houston between the Braves and the Astros.

With the Red Sox season now over, it's entirely on to the hot stove season in my mind, even despite recent reports that the league and players association are heading towards their first work stoppage in 26 years.

But before we can get to that mess waiting around the corner, we must first put a bow on the 2021 season that was.

Let's start by handing out some hardware in the American League.

In regards to the MVP, admittedly the waters became a bit murky near season's end as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did everything in his power to slug the Blue Jays to the postseason, ultimately falling short on the final day of the season.

Then you had Salvy Perez out in KC hitting a billion home runs in the final month to put up one of, if not the, greatest power season of all-time by a backstop.

But there's only one man for the award, and his name is Shohei Ohtani.

The dude literally did it all in 2021. Ohtani hit 46 homers, eight triples, stole 26 bags, scored over 100 runs, drove in 100, oh yeah, and logged 130.1 innings pitched at a 9-2/3.18 era clip.

There were several players with better numbers overall than Ohtani finished the year with, but no one did more in 2021 than Shohei.

But this isn't about what I think, what do you think? Who was the best player in the junior circuit this season? And while you're at it, let us know your vote for Cy Young too.