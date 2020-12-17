Drive Poll – Best Christmas Song (Rd. of 32 – Part I)

It's time to embark on an epic journey that will take us up to the big day. You are tasked with the difficult job of deciding the best Christmas song. We begin today with the Round of 32 and the bracket will run through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

We've split the Round of 32 into two days, so here are the first eight match-ups. And don't panic, coming your way tomorrow are classics like, Frank Sinatra's "Let It Snow!" and Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," plus many more!

Get voting!