Drive Poll – It’s A Good Time To Be A Sports Fan

Almost one year ago to the day, 362 days to be exact, the sports world came to a screeching halt after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the NBA to suspend operations. We all know what happened next...March Madness, MLB, the NHL, global soccer and pretty much any active sports league on the planet followed suit as we entered a three and a half month lock down without sports.

Today, the calendar is packed as we make up for lost time. March Madness is just around the corner, with major conference tournaments being held this week. Spring Training is rolling along, with Opening Day three weeks from Thursday. The NBA and NHL are nearing the second halves of their seasons and we even have spring football with Maine and the rest of the CAA kicking off the season last weekend.

It's a hectic time to be a sports fan, but after what we went through a year ago, I know I'll take as much as I can possibly get! With all that in mind, where will your attention be during this crazy period?