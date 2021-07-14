Drive Poll – More Excited For MLB Stretch Run Or NFL Camps?

The All-Star Game is behind us. The NBA Finals will soon follow, with Game 4 being played tonight in Milwaukee. Sure, The Olympics are coming up in a couple of weeks, but for all intents and purposes, we're approaching the dog days of summer in the sports calendar.

So what are you looking forward to more? Watching the Red Sox stave off the competition and stay atop the American League East as they attempt to cap off an unexpected run to the postseason? Or has your mind already switched to fall and you can't wait for NFL training camps to commence two weeks from today?