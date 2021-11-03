Drive Poll – On National Sandwich, What’s The Best One?

Happy National Sandwich Day to all.

One of the most perfect foods ever constructed, a sandwich can have something for everyone depending on what your preferences may be.

John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, is credited with popularizing the dish in the mid-1700s. Legend has it that ole Johnny was playing cards and did not want to leave the card table to eat. He requested a serving of roast beef to be placed between two slices of bread so he could eat with his hands.

Et voila! The world was never the same thereafter.

Another sandwich fun fact - the official sandwich of the state of Maine is the Maine Italian sandwich. Makes perfect sense, right?

While most assume the Pine Tree State would have long since adopted the lobster roll as it's own, the sandwich most synonymous with summertime in Maine was actually invented in Connecticut in 1929.

Just last week, the Maine Senate declined to make the lobster roll the Official State Sandwich due to its roots being traced to a different New England state.

In fact, going back to our official state sandwich - the Maine Italian - was in fact invented in Portland in 1899 by Italian baker Giovanni Amato. I'm sure you recognize Giovanni's surname from the chain of sandwich shops around the state that bear his name today.

But that's enough about the origins of the sandwich...

Whether you're in a pinch and need a quick meal, in your kitchen or at a restaurant, what's your go to sandwich?