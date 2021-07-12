Drive Poll – Pick Your All-Time HR Derby Contestants

The 2021 Home Run Derby is tonight in Colorado and you can hear it on 92.9 The Ticket FM.

Shohei Ohtani enters as the #1 seed along with his MLB-leading 33 dingers. He, along with six others, will attempt to dethrone Pete Alonso, the reigning champion from his rookie season in 2019.

But for the purpose of today's Drive Poll, let's forget reality for a second. If you were given the opportunity to sit in a cornfield in Iowa and watch the game's greatest players slug it out in a HR Derby-style contest, who are you choosing to watch?