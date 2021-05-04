Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: Ballpark Food & Star Wars

Minor League Baseball returns around the country today for the first time since September of 2019 and that includes two hours down I-95 at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Whether it's making a day trip to go see the Sea Dogs, or splashing a bit more cash and driving the extra two hours to catch a game at Fenway, one of the best parts of attending any ballpark is spending way more money than you should on concessions.

What are some of your go-to eats while at the game?

Plus, it's May the 4th, so it would be wrong not to have a Star Wars-themed poll to some extent. But we won't go too far into the weeds and instead keep it rather simple...