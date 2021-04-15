Drive Poll – What Sport Is Better Today Than It Was 25 Years Ago?

"Players today are soft!"

"Back in my day the game was so much better than this crap we see today."

These are some of the common refrains that people love to tell us young whippersnappers about how, while we may be living through the Golden Age of sports coverage and the overall production product, we're missing out of when the game was great.

So let's flip those common statements and ask which, if any, sports are better today than they were 25 years ago?