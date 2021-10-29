Drive Poll: What’s The Worst Halloween Candy?

Picture this: you've just concluded a long, strenuous night of trick-or-treating, having hit as many houses as you possibly could before your legs gave out.

You get in the car to head home, satisfied with your haul and excited to see what's filling your sack. You race inside, tear off your costume and spill the contents of a night's worth of going door-to-door on the floor.

Then you see it, the candy that you will never eat, no matter how desperate and deprived of sugar you may get.

Which candy is it that you were so disgusted to find among your loot?