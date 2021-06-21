Drive Poll – When Is The Worst Time For An Athlete To Choke?

Crumbling under the pressure of the spotlight is not something that discriminates and can get any athlete in any sport at any time.

Just yesterday, we saw two pretty good examples of athletes breaking down in their hardest moments. Ben Simmons wilted when the Philadelphia 76ers needed him most in Game 7 vs. Atlanta, while Bryson DeChambeau imploded after making the turn with the lead Sunday at the U.S. Open only to shoot +8 down the stretch and finish 9-shots off the pace.

From immediate reaction to a stain that will stick on the athlete's legacy for as long as they compete, when is the worst time for an athlete to lose it?