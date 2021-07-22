Drive Poll – Where Should The Next Expansion City Be?

The Seattle Kraken held their expansion draft last night complete with an appearance from Marshawn Lynch as well as a pick being pulled from the belly of a fish at Pike Place Market.

That got me thinking. Expansion is bound to happen again some time in the near future. Or, in the case of MLB with commissioner Rob Manfred threatening to move the A's out of Oakland, relocation always remains a possibility.

What should be the next city to get a new pro team?