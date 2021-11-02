Drive Poll: Which Organization Has The Most Stability?

From the ability to contend currently to being in a position to have repeated success in the future, which of New England's pro teams is in the best spot at the moment?

The Red Sox are coming off a magical season where the team made an unlikely run to within two wins of the World Series. While there are a few personnel decisions to make this off-sesaon, namely with the options to J.D. Martinez and Kyle Schwarber, Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora form probably the best brain trust in the city to build on the success of 2021.

Oh what a difference a couple of weeks makes for the Patriots. After a 1-3 start to the season, Bill has guided his squad back to .500 and has the team positioned in the middle of a heavily congested AFC postseason picture. With a rookie QB and a talented team, as long as Bill's on the sidelines, these new Pats should have a 5-year window in front of them to once again be players in the conference.

The Celtics are likely the lousiest of the bunch at the moment. With a 2-5 start to the year riddled with poor results, and now what appears to be some internal strife in first-year head coach Ime Udoka's locker room, this season could unravel quickly unless the team comes together.

Finally, we arrive at the Bruins. And quite frankly, it's tough to know what to make of them at this point. While Don Sweeney tends to field a competitive roster that Bruce Cassidy molds into form, this edition of the B's is a little different with the uncertainty in net. Linus Ullmark has been the better of the two so far, while everyone in this area knows what Jeremy Swayman is capable of as well. If Boston can figure it out at the back, and maybe get Tuukka back between the pipes down the stretch, there's no reason to think the championship window has closed just yet for the spoked-B.

So which organization gives you the most confidence to succeed both currently, and while assessing the near-term future?