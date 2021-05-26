Drive Poll – Who Is The Biggest Cry Baby In Sports?

I should begin by saying no disrespect to babies. They can't help it, nor do they know any better than to howl endlessly. But professional athletes, coaches and owners, who are looked to as role models, do. A lot of them just choose to ignore that fact and complain when they feel slighted.

Call it a flopper, a whiner, a cry baby, whatever you want. Who comes to mind in the world of sports when you hear any of those terms? And I'm sure I left quite a few names off the list, so feel free to use the write-in option.