Drive Poll – Who’s The Greatest QB To Never Win A Super Bowl?

Philip Rivers has called it a career after 17 seasons in the NFL. Rivers retires as the 5th-leading passer in NFL history, while also ranking 5th on the all-time passing touchdowns list.

Rivers' decision to call it quits leaves Ben Roethlisberger as the only QB remaining from the 2004 Draft Class which produced three future Hall of Famers in Rivers, Roethlisberger and Eli Manning.

Rivers will go down in NFL history in a category he probably is not too fond of, as one of the greatest QB's that never won a ring.

Is he the G.O.A.T. of the ring-less flock, or do you think it's another guy on the list?