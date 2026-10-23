It's crunch time for Ernesto in his quest to see his surefire prognostications hit at an 80% success rate for the season.

Here's who Ernie is taking on the gridiron around the Pine Tree State this weekend.

Last week: 20-5 (.800)

Season: 134-40 (.770)

High schools:

Friday, October 23 -

Bangor 28, Sanford 14

Cony 42, Gardiner 21

Lawrence 35, Messalonskee 14

Brunswick 21, Camden Hills 20

Edward Little 22, Mt. Blue 20

Skowhegan 30, Fryeburg Academy 21

Foxcroft Academy 30, Brewer 6

Leavitt 28, Hermon 24

Medomak Valley 21, Oceanside 19

Winthrop 27, John Bapst 21

MCI 22, Dirigo 21

Morse 30, Belfast 20

Old Town 42, Ellsworth 28

Boothbay 24, Mount View 14

Bucksport 30, Dexter 26

Saturday, October 24 -

Wells 28, Nokomis 14

York 24, Hampden Academy 12

Winslow 28, Madison 14

Mattanawcook Academy 20, Oak Hill 16

Stearns 30, Sacopee Valley 6

Cape Elizabeth 31, Houlton 15

MDI 35, Telstar 24

Washington Academy 30, Waterville 16

Colleges

Saturday, October 24 -

Campbell 27, Maine 14

Husson 31, U. New England 20

New England College 24, Maine Maritime 17