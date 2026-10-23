Ernie Clark predicts Week 8 of local football around the state
It's crunch time for Ernesto in his quest to see his surefire prognostications hit at an 80% success rate for the season.
Here's who Ernie is taking on the gridiron around the Pine Tree State this weekend.
Last week: 20-5 (.800)
Season: 134-40 (.770)
High schools:
Friday, October 23 -
Bangor 28, Sanford 14
Cony 42, Gardiner 21
Lawrence 35, Messalonskee 14
Brunswick 21, Camden Hills 20
Edward Little 22, Mt. Blue 20
Skowhegan 30, Fryeburg Academy 21
Foxcroft Academy 30, Brewer 6
Leavitt 28, Hermon 24
Medomak Valley 21, Oceanside 19
Winthrop 27, John Bapst 21
MCI 22, Dirigo 21
Morse 30, Belfast 20
Old Town 42, Ellsworth 28
Boothbay 24, Mount View 14
Bucksport 30, Dexter 26
Saturday, October 24 -
Wells 28, Nokomis 14
York 24, Hampden Academy 12
Winslow 28, Madison 14
Mattanawcook Academy 20, Oak Hill 16
Stearns 30, Sacopee Valley 6
Cape Elizabeth 31, Houlton 15
MDI 35, Telstar 24
Washington Academy 30, Waterville 16
Colleges
Saturday, October 24 -
Campbell 27, Maine 14
Husson 31, U. New England 20
New England College 24, Maine Maritime 17