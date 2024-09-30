Eagles Shutout Coyotes 3-0

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV the Ellsworth Eagle's Girl's Soccer Team shutout the Old Town Coyotes 3-0 at Victory Field in Old Town on Monday, September 30th.

The Eagles scored all of their goals in the 1st Half.

Lizzie Boles put the Eagles on the scoreboard with 23:10 left in the 1st Half, with an assist from Abby Radel.

Kaylee Bagley scored the 2nd goal of the game, her 1st varsity goal. That goal came with 9:23 left in the 1st Half.

Boles scored her 2nd goal of the game with 2:57 left in the 1st Half.

Allie Bivins had the shutout for the Eagles, including a penalty kick save.

Keely Kenny was in goal for the Coyotes in the 1st Half, and also had a penalty kick save. Olivia Ketch played goal in the 2nd Half.

Ellsworth is now 5-2 and will host the Hermon Hawks at Del Luce Stadium on Wednesday, October 2nd at 6 p.m.

Old Town is now 3-4. They will host the Caribou Vikings on Wednesday, October 2nd at 6 p.m.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

Get our free mobile app