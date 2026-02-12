The #2 Easton Bears beat the #7 Wisdom Pioneers 83-35 on Thursday afternoon in the Class S Quarterfinals.

Easton led 26-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-23 at the Half. The Bears were up 72-30

Mason Pelletier a sophomore for Easton was on fire. He scored 21 of the Bear's 26 points in the 1st Quarter and had 32 points at the Half. He finished with a career-high 42 points without scoring in the 4th Quarter. He had 2 3-pointers and was 10-11 from the free throw line.

Raiden Cochran had 14 points for Easton. The Bears were 11-14 from the free throw line

Wisdom was led by Sam Tardiff and Preston Lavoie who each had 11 points. Tardiff had 2 3-pointers and Zeek Cyr had a 3-pointer. The Pioneers were 6-11 rom the free throw line

With the win, #2 Easton advances to the Class S Semifinals and will play the winner of #3 Katahdin-#6 Van Buren on Tuesday, February 17th at 9 a.m.

Check out the stats and photos

Stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Boys 5 18 7 5 35 Easton 26 20 26 11 83

Box Score

Wisdom

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Bentley St. Onge 0 0 - - - - 2 Cayden Hargrove 4 2 2 - - - 4 Preston Lavoie 11 3 3 - 5 8 11 Matthew Girard 0 0 - - - - 12 Tanner Marquis 2 1 1 - - - 14 Wyatt Cote 0 0 - - - - 23 Dillon Dionne 2 1 1 - - - 24 Zeek Cyr 3 1 - 1 - 2 32 Sam Tardif 11 4 2 2 1 1 42 Joe Theriault 2 1 1 - - - 42 Joe Theriault 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 13 10 3 6 11

Easton

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Riley Thomas 0 - - - - 4 Raiden Cochran 14 4 2 - 1 10 Ashton Bugbee 6 3 - - - 12 Josiah Ellis 4 2 - - - 14 William Browning 3 - 1 - - 20 Chase Mitchell 0 - - - - 22 Thomas King 0 - - - - 24 Gavyn Kilcollins 0 - - - - 30 Jamie Mackay 4 2 - - - 32 Mason Pelletier 42 13 2 10 11 34 Aedyn Tibbetts 2 1 - - - 40 Grant Hull 0 - - - - 42 Drew Lamoreau 8 2 1 1 2 44 Wyatt Manning-Harris 0 - - - - TOTALS 83 27 6 11 14

Photos