#2 Easton Boys Beat #7 Wisdom 83-35 in Class S Quarterfinals [PHOTOS & STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Easton Bears beat the #7 Wisdom Pioneers 83-35 on Thursday afternoon in the Class S Quarterfinals.

Easton led 26-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-23 at the Half. The Bears were up 72-30

Mason Pelletier a sophomore for Easton was on fire. He scored 21 of the Bear's 26 points in the 1st Quarter and had 32 points at the Half. He finished with a career-high 42 points without scoring in the 4th Quarter. He had 2 3-pointers and was 10-11 from the free throw line.

Raiden Cochran had 14 points for Easton. The Bears were 11-14 from the free throw line

Wisdom was led by Sam Tardiff and Preston Lavoie who each had 11 points. Tardiff had 2 3-pointers and Zeek Cyr had a 3-pointer. The Pioneers were 6-11 rom the free throw line

With the win, #2 Easton advances to the Class S Semifinals and will play the winner of #3 Katahdin-#6 Van Buren on Tuesday, February 17th at 9 a.m.

Check out the stats and photos

Stats

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Boys5187535
Easton2620261183

 

Box Score

Wisdom

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Bentley St. Onge00----
2Cayden Hargrove422---
4Preston Lavoie1133-58
11Matthew Girard00----
12Tanner Marquis211---
14Wyatt Cote00----
23Dillon Dionne211---
24Zeek Cyr31-1-2
32Sam Tardif1142211
42Joe Theriault00----
TOTALS3513103611

Easton 

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Riley Thomas0----
4Raiden Cochran1442-1
10Ashton Bugbee63---
12Josiah Ellis42---
14William Browning3-1--
20Chase Mitchell0----
22Thomas King0----
24Gavyn Kilcollins0----
30Jamie Mackay42---
32Mason Pelletier421321011
34Aedyn Tibbetts21---
40Grant Hull0----
42Drew Lamoreau82112
44Wyatt Manning-Harris0----
TOTALS832761114

Photos

Easton-Wisdom Class S Quarterfinals

The #2 Easton Bears took on the #7 Wisdom Pioneers in a Class S Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

