#2 Easton Boys Beat #7 Wisdom 83-35 in Class S Quarterfinals [PHOTOS & STATS]
The #2 Easton Bears beat the #7 Wisdom Pioneers 83-35 on Thursday afternoon in the Class S Quarterfinals.
Easton led 26-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-23 at the Half. The Bears were up 72-30
Mason Pelletier a sophomore for Easton was on fire. He scored 21 of the Bear's 26 points in the 1st Quarter and had 32 points at the Half. He finished with a career-high 42 points without scoring in the 4th Quarter. He had 2 3-pointers and was 10-11 from the free throw line.
Raiden Cochran had 14 points for Easton. The Bears were 11-14 from the free throw line
Wisdom was led by Sam Tardiff and Preston Lavoie who each had 11 points. Tardiff had 2 3-pointers and Zeek Cyr had a 3-pointer. The Pioneers were 6-11 rom the free throw line
With the win, #2 Easton advances to the Class S Semifinals and will play the winner of #3 Katahdin-#6 Van Buren on Tuesday, February 17th at 9 a.m.
Check out the stats and photos
Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisdom Boys
|5
|18
|7
|5
|35
|Easton
|26
|20
|26
|11
|83
Box Score
Wisdom
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Bentley St. Onge
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Cayden Hargrove
|4
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Preston Lavoie
|11
|3
|3
|-
|5
|8
|11
|Matthew Girard
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Tanner Marquis
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Wyatt Cote
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Dillon Dionne
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Zeek Cyr
|3
|1
|-
|1
|-
|2
|32
|Sam Tardif
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|42
|Joe Theriault
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Joe Theriault
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|10
|3
|6
|11
Easton
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Riley Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Raiden Cochran
|14
|4
|2
|-
|1
|10
|Ashton Bugbee
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Josiah Ellis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|14
|William Browning
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|20
|Chase Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Thomas King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Gavyn Kilcollins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Jamie Mackay
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Mason Pelletier
|42
|13
|2
|10
|11
|34
|Aedyn Tibbetts
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Grant Hull
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Drew Lamoreau
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|44
|Wyatt Manning-Harris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|83
|27
|6
|11
|14
Photos
