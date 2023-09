Congratulations to Easton Boys' Soccer Coach Ryan Shaw, who earned his 200th career victory on Monday, September 18th with the Bear's 5-0 win over Katahdin.

Easton Bears with Coach Ryan Shaw Photo Jake Clockedile Easton Bears with Coach Ryan Shaw Photo Jeff Clockedile

Coach Shaw began his career at Hampden Academy bringing them to the State Championship in 2004. He has been coaching at Easton since 2009