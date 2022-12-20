EHS and MDI Wrestling at Washington Academy [PHOTOS]

Washington Academy hosted a wrestling meet on Tuesday, December 20th. Competing were wrestlers from Calais, Ellsworth, MDI, Washington Academy and Woodland.

According to Ellsworth Wrestling Coach Sam Hughes, Ellsworth won the Duals at Washington Academy beating MDI 52/17; Calais 66/12; WA 54/30; and Woodland 72/6

Check out the photos from Walter Churchill

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!