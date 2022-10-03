EHS Boys Defeat GSA 6-1

In the Battle of Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles Boys' Varsity Soccer Team defeated GSA in Blue Hill on Monday afternoon, October 3rd, 6-1.

Ellsworth scoring recap

Cruz Coffin 1 goal, 2 assists

Silas Montigny 2 goals

Koa Barrett 1 goal, 2 assists

Eamon Macdonald 1 goal, 1 assist

Ridge Weatherbee 1 goal

Hunter Boles 1 assist

Cooper Mitchell and Jackson Barry split time in goal for Ellsworth.

Cyrus Blake scored for GSA. Levko Fedorak and Solomon Haggerty split time in net for GSA

Ellsworth is now 7-2. They will play host to Old Town on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30 p.m.

GSA is 5-5. they will play host to Mount View on Wednesday, October 5th at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Ensworth for the scoring recap

