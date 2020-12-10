Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday (December 10), the daytime talk show host revealed her positive test result via social media.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she added. “I’ll see you all after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she concluded her note.

See the announcement, below.

Telepictures confirmed to USA Today that production on Ellen has been paused until at least January.

DeGeneres’ show is currently featuring its annual “12 Days of Giveaway” Christmas special.

Back in October, the show made headlines after producers invited a limited number of in-studio audience members to the show amid the ongoing pandemic. According to USA Today, there were 40 live audience members, as well as 70 virtual audience members displayed on individual screens.

Season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in September following allegations of a toxic workplace. The show has been steadily climbing in ratings since news of the scandal broke.