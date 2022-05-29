Ellsworth Bangs Out 22 Hits Beats Foxcroft Academy 17-2 in 5 Innings

The Ellsworth Eagle's Softball Team woke up Saturday morning ready to hit! They traveled to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies winning 17-2 in 5 innings (run-ruled) banging out 22 hits in the game.

Jayden Sullivan had the big blow in the 1st inning for Ellsworth blasting a 3-run homer to left. The designated hitter was 3-5 with a double and single to go with the homer, driving in 7 runs on the morning.

Tyler Hellum was 3-4 with a double. Sophie Lynch, the catcher, was 2-3 with a triple and drove in 3 runs. Aaliyah Manning was 2-3 from the leadoff spot and scored 4 runs. Lily Bean was 2-2. Alicia Havey was 3-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Paige Johnson was 2-2. Alex Bivins was 1-2 with a double. Kaya Gray was 1-2. Abby Radel was 1-3. Reece Hellum 1-1

Hannah Wagstaff was in the circle for Ellsworth. The junior allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. She struck out 9 and walked 1.

Olivia Hill was in the circle for the Ponies. She allowed the 22 hits and struck out 4, walking 5.

Hill had 2 hits, going 2-3

Ellsworth is now 12-3. They close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1st at Bar Harbor against the Trojans at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 4-10. The Ponies play Nokomis in Newport on Tuesday, May 31st and then close out the season on Wednesday, June 1st at home against Dexter.