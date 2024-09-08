Ellsworth Boys Beat Presque Isle 5-1

The Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 5-1 on Saturday afternoon, September 7th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth.

Kal Laslie had a hat trick for the 2nd straight game, scoring 3 goals. Kyle Kenny had 1 goal and 2 assists while Haven Cotroneo had a goal and an assist for the Eagles.

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles.

Presque Isle's goal came via a penalty kick.

The Eagles are now 2-0 in the young season. They travel to Hermon to play the Hawks on Tuesday, September 10th at 6 p.m.

Presque Isle opens the season at 0-1. The Wildcats will travel to Fort Kent to play the Warriors on Tuesday, September 10th at 5 p.m.

