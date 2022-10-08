Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats Foxcroft Academy 4-3

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 4-3 Saturday afternoon, October 8th 4-3, in Dover-Foxcroft.

Ellsworth Scoring

Silas Montigny 1 goal, 1 assist

Cruz Coffin 1 goal

Eamon MacDonald 1 goal

Owen Frank 1 goal

Koa Barrett 1 assist

Miles Palmer 1 assist

Foxcroft Academy Scoring

Carlos Rodriguez 1 goal

Daniel DeCatalina 1 goal

Donnie Poole 1 goal

Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles while Peyton Wellman was in net for the Ponies.

In the JV game Foxcroft Academy defeated Ellsworth 4-1. Hollis Grindal scored for Ellsworth, assisted by Luke Horne.

Thanks to Coach Ensworth for the info.

Ellsworth is now 8-2. They host John Bapst at Del Luce Stadium on Wednesday, October 12th at 6 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 4-4-1. They play at Hermon on Monday, October 10th at 6 p.m.

