Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats MDI 4-0

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated MDI on Senior Recognition Night, 4-0 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, October 19th.

Cruz Coffin scored twice, with Silas Montigny and Miles Palmer adding a goal for the Eagles. Kal Laslie had 2 assists and Luke Perry had an assist.

Cooper Mitchell had the shutout in goal for Ellsworth and Aiden Fisichella was in goal for MDI.

Ellsworth finishes the season with a 11-3-0 record and will finish in 3rd place in the Northern Maine Class B Heal Point Standings.

MDI finishes the season with a 7-5-2 record and will finish in 4th place in the Northern Maine Class B Heal Point Standings.

Both teams will have byes in the prelims and will host quarterfinal games.

Thanks to Ellsworth Coach Ensworth for the stats

