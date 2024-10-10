Ellsworth Boy’s Soccer Falls In Overtime to John Bapst 4-3

The Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team fell to the John Bapst Crusaders 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night, October 9th in a game played at Pottle Field at Hermon High School.

Mortiz Muller scored the game winner for the Crusaders with 2:17 left in the 1st overtime.

Oscar Martinez scored a pair of goals for John Bapst and Cooper Lewis had a goal.

For Ellsworth Kal Laslie had a pair of goals including the game-tyer with 1:22 left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Kyle Kenny had a goal and an assist.. Haven Controneo and Porter Merrill each had an assist.

Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles.

John Bapst is now 8-1. The Crusaders will travel up to Aroostook County to play the Caribou Vikings on Monday, October 14th at 2 p.m.

Ellsworth is 8-2. They will host Old Town on Saturday, October 12th at 1 p.m.

