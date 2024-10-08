Voting is Open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week

Voting is now open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week for performances September 30 October 28

Voting will remain open through Thursday October 10th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner on Friday, October 11th. They will join Jackson Faulkingham from the Belfast Foortball Team, the Week 4 Winner, Reed Pambianco from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Nathan Baker from the Old Town High School Golf Team, the Week 2 Winner and Kal Laslie from the Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team who was the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

Here are this week's nominees

Seth Bowden - Nokomis Football had 2 touchdowns, 134 yards rushing and a 57 yard kick return for the Warriors in their win against Hampden Academy

Thomas Day - Foxcroft Academy Football led the team with 10 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack in the Pony's win over Hermon

Teanne Ewings - Houlton Girl's Cross Country who finished 2nd overall and was the top Maine finisher with a time of 17:39.11 in the Festival of Champions Cross Country Race in Belfast.

Will Francis - Orono Football had 9 receptions for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns along with picking off a pass on defense.

Kiera Gabric - Hampden Academy Girl's Soccer had a hat-tick scoring 3 goals against Skowhegan in the Bronco's 4-1 win.

Tanner Oathout - Mount View Boy's Soccer had 8 goals and 3 assists in 3 games for the Mustangs.

You can vote below.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

