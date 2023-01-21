Ellsworth Cheer Wins Big East Championship [RESULTS]
The Ellsworth Cheering Squad won the Big East Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21st. Competing from the Big East were teams from Ellsworth, John Bapst, Bucksport, Hermon, Orono, Old Town and Foxcroft Academy,
Competing as exhibition teams were Mattanawcook Academy and Central. MDI's team did not compete as they disbanded because of lack of cheerleaders.
The results were
- Ellsworth - 80.90
- John Bapst - 65.15
- Bucksport - 59.00
- Hermon - 58.75
- Orono - 55.40
- Old Town - 48.90
- Houlton - 42.70
- Foxcroft Academy - 34.00
- Mattanawcook Academy - 51.60
- Central - 68.80
Up next are the PVC Cheering Championships on Saturday, January 28
Ellsworth Competition Cheering Routine
The Ellsworth Competition Cheering Team performed prior to the Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy game on Tuesday, January 17th