Ellsworth Cheer Wins Big East Championship [RESULTS]

Ellsworth Cheer Wins Big East Championship [RESULTS]

Ellsworth High School 2023 Big East Cheering Champions, January 21, 2023 Photo EHS Athletics

The Ellsworth Cheering Squad won the Big East Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21st.  Competing from the Big East were teams from  Ellsworth, John Bapst, Bucksport, Hermon, Orono, Old Town and Foxcroft Academy,

Competing as exhibition teams were Mattanawcook Academy and Central. MDI's team did not compete as they disbanded because of lack of cheerleaders.

The results were

  1. Ellsworth - 80.90
  2. John Bapst - 65.15
  3. Bucksport - 59.00
  4. Hermon - 58.75
  5. Orono - 55.40
  6. Old Town - 48.90
  7. Houlton - 42.70
  8. Foxcroft Academy - 34.00
  • Mattanawcook Academy - 51.60
  • Central - 68.80

Up next are the PVC Cheering Championships on Saturday, January 28

Get our free mobile app

Ellsworth Competition Cheering Routine

The Ellsworth Competition Cheering Team performed prior to the Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy game on Tuesday, January 17th
Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket