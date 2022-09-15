Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Rallies to Tie John Bapst 3-3

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team rallied to tie John Bapst 3-3 in Bangor on Wednesday, September 14th in Bangor.

Down 2-0, Ellsworth rallied to tie the score at 2-2 and then to a 3-3 draw scoring the tying goal with less than a minute in regulation.

Addison Atherton score the 1st goal for the Eagles, assisted by Elizabeth Boles.

Boles then scored the other 2 goals for Ellsworth, assisted by Megan Jordan and then the tying goal by Lily Bean.

Ellsworth is now 2-1-1 on the season and will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Friday, September 16th at Del Luce Stadium at 6 p.m.

John Bapst is 3-0-1 on the season. The Crusaders will travel to Bar Harbor to play the MDI Trojans at Alumni Field on Saturday, September 17th at 1 p.m.

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!