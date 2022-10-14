Ellsworth-John Bapst Girls Battle to 0-0 Tie

The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team and John Bapst Crusaders battled to a 0-0 overtime draw at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 13th.

Ellsworth is now 6-2-4 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Friday morning, October 14th. Ellsworth has 2 games remaining in the regular season. They host Caribou on Saturday, October 15th at 1 p.m. and then travel to Bar Harbor on Monday October 17th at 6 p.m. to close out the regular season.

John Bapst is 6-3-3 and in 6th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Friday morning, October 14th John Bapst has 2 games left in the regular season. They host Old Town on Saturday, October 15th at 2 p.m. and then close out the regular season on Monday, October 17th at 6 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app