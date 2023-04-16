Ellsworth Softball Sweeps Oceanside 6-0 and 9-2

The Ellsworth Softball Team swept the Oceanside Mariners in a doubleheader in a pair of 5-inning games on Saturday, April 15th, winning 6-0 and 9-2.

In Game 1 Hannah Wagstaff pitched a complete game holding the Mariners to just 3 hits. She struck out 9 and walked 1.

Ellsworth scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, 2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning and added 1 run in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Jayden Sullivan, Reece Hellum, Natalie Jagels, Anna Stevens and Annabelle Hackett all singled for the Eagles.

Sullivan and Manning each had a stolen base.

J. Hoose had 2 hits for Oceanside while A.Pemberton had a single.

Hayley Tufts pitched the complete game for Oceanside, allowing the 3 runs while striking out 5 and walking 6.

In Game 2 Ellsworth led 1-0 at the end of the 1st inning and then exploded for 7 runs in the 2nd inning en route to the 9-2 win.

Anna Stevens pitched a 5-inning complete game allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. She struck out and walked 3.

Ellsworth's batters combined for 10 hits, with Kaya Gray, Hannah Wagstaff and Jayden Sullivan each having a double. Sophie Lynch batting leadoff was 3-4. Elizabeth Boles was 2-3. Morgan Duhaime and Gray had a single.

Maddie Ripley pitched for Oceanside. She went 5.0 inninga allowing 10 hits and 9 runs, striking out 5 and walking 3.

A.Philbrook had 3 hits for the Mariners including a triple.

Ellsworth is scheduled to play a doubleheader against Caribou, weather permitting on Monday, April 17th.

Oceanside opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 19th at 3:30 p.m. at Cony

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting next week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th.