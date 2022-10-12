Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20

Ellsworth Stat Leaders

Rachel Endre 18 service points, 13 aces, 11 kills

Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists

Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists

Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs

Kahlan Keene 4 kills, 4 digs

Ava Van Dorn 10 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs

Ellsworth is now 6-6 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against GSA on Friday, October 14th at 5:30 p.m. and then close out the season at MDI on Tuesday, October 18th at 6 p.m.

Brewer is 1-12. They have 1 regular season game remaining, at Hampden Academy on Monday, October 17th at 6 p.m.

