Eye-Popping Stats Put Pats’ Historically Ugly Loss In Perspective

The phrase "uncharted waters" is often overused in sports. But for the 2020 New England Patriots, these really are uncharted waters.

The Week 4 loss at Kansas City was infuriating because the Pats had a chance to steal a game they had no right winning. Yesterday's loss to the Denver Broncos was something entirely different. It was historically bad. It was something us Patriots fans just simply don't see.

Sure we've been spoiled for two decades and sure the wrath of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests played a huge role in the Pats' sloppy performance yesterday, but man, that was just putrid.

Here are some stats and notes to put in perspective just how hideous yesterday's loss to the Broncos really was:

The Patriots are now under-.500 in October or later for the first time since November 2002, snapping an NFL-record streak of 225-straight games played at-or-above-.500 at least five games into the season.

The 22 points scored by the Pats in their last two games are the fewest points they’ve scored in back-to-back games since Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2001 season, (23-17 loss @ Cincinnati, 10-3 loss vs. N.Y. Jets).

Yesterday was the fewest points the Patriots have scored at Gillette Stadium since October, 2016, when an injured Jacoby Brissett was the starting QB in a 16-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots had won 22 of their previous 24 home games before yesterday's loss.

Yesterday was the first time an opposing team threw multiple interceptions vs. the Patriots at Gillette Stadium and won the game since 2001.

Yesterday was Denver’s first win in Foxboro since September 24, 2006.

That's enough torture for now. As Bill would say, "we're on to San Francisco."