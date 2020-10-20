Fantasy Football Report After Week 6 of the NFL Season

We are nearing the halfway point of the Fantasy Football season, some trade deadlines may be looming, the waiver wire is open, we take a look at what that means for Fantasy Football owners with Kevin Payne of Rotowire.

This week the talk centered around what looks to be slim pickings on the waiver wire.

And what to do with some of those players you might have drafted, but just aren't making an impact on your roster. The guys who have name recognition but aren't helping you put checks in the win column.

And the Arizona Cardinals are coming off a big win on Monday Night Football against Dallas, but are there any members on that team who are considered must start players or must have players? It seems like each week it is a different Cardinal making an impact, so how do you decide what to do.

The Eagles present a number of question marks for owners, based on performance and injuries, what is the advice if you have any players from Philly on your roster?

We also recapped how Kevin is feeling about the Bills loss, and get his opinion on what direction you should go in a Knockout or Survivor style pool.

