Even though the sleeves have been cut off and the scowl remains present on the sideline, this ain't your daddy's Bill Belichick we're witnessing in Carolina Blue.

This Bill dominates every headline in town rather than shying from the attention and not wanting to bring undue distractions the way of his team. This Bill poses for picture shoots and stirs the drink seemingly any chance he's given.

It's the direct antithesis of the Bill Belichick that ruled Foxborough and the National Football League for two decades. The Bill that preached to his players the warnings of becoming everything he has since leaving New England - more media distraction than on-field presence.

It's like if Jerry Jones all the sudden swore off press conferences, media availability, and began actively avoiding the limelight and assumed the attitude of the old Bill for the betterment of the Cowboys. That's the kind of flip Belichick has had since departing the Pats and why it's so puzzling to so many of us who watched how he operated here.

For me, the media circus of past year and his continued actions, however petty they may be, will never tarnish what he accomplished in New England. Bill brought unparalleled success, the likes of which will never be replicated in the sport. If he wants to spend his golden years wading through the mud he always claimed to be above, six Super Bowl titles and a yearly residence in the AFC Championship Game through my childhood, teenage years, and early adulthood has earned him the right to do so in my book.

But this isn't about my opinion, it's about yours. What do you think?