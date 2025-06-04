Poll: Who will be the face of Boston sports two years from now?

Often times, Drive Polls are self-sourced and enter my brain via random whispers from the ether. Other times, I see a good question, copy, and paste.

That's the case today, at least kind of. Last night as I was leaving the Greenway Equipment Studios, I noticed a question on the TV being debated by the NBC Sports Boston crew: "Which athlete will be the savior of Boston sports?"

Just change a couple words and badda bing, badda boom, we've got ourselves a new query for the day.

I wanted to change things up because the idea of a "savior" implies a period of greatness, which in turn implies championship contention. I expect the Celtics to get back to that point once Jayson Tatum returns to action in 2026-27. As for the other teams? It would come as a bit of a surprise if any are competing for titles in the interim.

The results of the NBC Sports Boston question favored Drake Maye to be the savior with 61% of the vote, followed by "Tatum in 2 years" (12%) and Roman Anthony (9%).

If Maye proves to be what we believe him to be, he's the answer. Football is king, quarterback is the most important position in sports and it garners the most attention.

We live in a digital age where attention spans and news cycles last a matter of hours. Jayson Tatum will obviously not be forgotten, but to think he'll just return as the guy in a "what have you done for me lately" society is placing too much stock in the patience of the average Boston sports fan. Because, let's be honest, we are anything but pragmatic thinkers when it comes to our favorite teams and players.