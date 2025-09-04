We've made it! Football is back with the 2025 NFL regular season kicking off tonight on NBC as the reigning champion Eagles welcome their rival Cowboys to the City of Brotherly Love.

After tonight's table setter and some Friday night lights out of Brazil, it's on to a full slate of Sunday action, including the New England Patriots season-opener on Sunday at 1pm in Foxborough vs. the Raiders.

Following a 2024 season in which the Pats were favored in exactly zero of their games, New England opens the new campaign as 2.5-point favorites against a new-look Vegas squad that added Geno Smith at QB, Ashton Jeanty via their top pick in the draft, and Pete Carroll to chomp gum like no one else while roaming the length of the sideline.

We'll get to wins and losses tomorrow, as well as possible playoff potential for this team. Today, we're focused on the stats, and it all starts at QB...

I've been trying to contain my excitement for TreVeyon Henderson for weeks at this point and frankly am not doing all that great of a job at it. The rookie running back, who can also line up at receiver and run routes, looks to be just the kind of dynamic playmaker New England's offense has been desperately missing for years.

When it comes to this team's offense, much of the attention will be on Stefon Diggs from fans and opposing defenses alike. What are your expectations this season for the former Viking and Bill?

Finally, we need to take a peek at the defense. After all, Mike Vrabel is a defense-first kind of guy. He built up the strength through the middle in the off-season, though cracks are already beginning to show on the perimeter. How potent a unit do you expect the Pats to possess this season?