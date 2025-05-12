Poll: How should the Red Sox handle Rafael Devers?

Rafael Devers is one unhappy camper right now at Boston Red Sox summer camp, 2025 edition, though you would never know it by watching him at the plate.

Long gone are the days of a struggle 0-19 guy coming out of camp who couldn't catch up with anything hurled in his direction.

Devers is once again one of the hottest hitters in the game. He's reached base safely in eight of his last nine plate appearances. He's hitting .459 with a .545 OBP for the month of May and is swatting .424 over the last 15 games with five homers and 17 RBI during the span.

This, of course, also comes amidst his frustration with the organization being aired out in a very public way at the end of last week.

Speaking in the locker room after last Thursday's getaway game vs. Texas, Devers told the media on-hand that he's unwilling to make a move to first base and that he doesn't trust the organization's word after he feels the front office went back on their messaging during the pursuit of Alex Bregman.

The disgruntled designated hitter also said, through his translator, that the front office needs to do their job and go find the team a new first baseman.

Sassy Raffy is here, but so is the All-Star quality bat that Boston missed in the middle of the lineup prior to the last few weeks. So, how do Alex Cora, Craig Breslow and company thread this needle moving forward?